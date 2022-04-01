Former USWNT Goalie Hope Solo Arrested For DWI, Allegedly With Two Kids In Backseat

A good day for the men’s team but a bad day for U.S. women’s soccer as former national team goalie Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. According to TMZ, local law enforcement says her two children were also in the car when she was arrested.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and was taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing.

She was officially booked with all three charges, impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor for child abuse.

This is not the first time Solo has had run-ins with the law as she has previously been arrested for domestic violence in 2014 after berating an officer, threatening to “kick his ass.”

Rich Nichols, counsel for Solo, posted a statement on her twitter account Friday afternoon.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

Solo, 40, is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in women’s soccer history but will now face more trouble off the pitch as her fall from grace continues.

