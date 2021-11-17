Fox & Friends Diner Clad in KU Gear Mocks Texas Longhorn Will Cain After Brutal College Football Loss

Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain was doing his diner bit Wednesday morning in a restaurant not far from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino where Fox News “Patriot Awards” will be held tonight and where the morning show was broadcasting.

Unfortunately for Cain, a hardcore fan of all things the University of Texas, a Fox News fan showed up fully festooned in University of Kansas gear, mere days after the lowly Jayhawk football team defeated the Longhorns. Things went downhill from there for Cain.

The Fox & Friends co-host did his thing interviewing fans of the show who were eager to be on what seems their favorite tv show, saying, “we appreciate you all being here. Everybody except Terry. He walked in this morning double Kansased up because he knows I’m a Texas fan.” He then reminded viewers why the college gear was significant, saying, “worst loss in decades, and here’s Terry to remind me.”

Cain showed great grace in the interaction before reminding viewers that “Kansas, who beat the Texas longhorns on Saturday. No, I appreciate you, Terry, thank you.”

Noted Jayhawk and Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy chimed in from the stage where he co-hosted the show to say, “That’s my alma mater, I’m a Kansas Jayhawk!” Then he showed the world what makes KU alums so unique, and he added, “tell that guy his breakfast is on me!” (Good on you, Mr. Doocy.)

Cain then revealed his inner snowflake when it comes to Texas football, turning to Terry to say, “so you managed to hurt my feelings Terry, but Steve Doocy is very pleased that you are wearing his Alma mater this morning, so he appreciates you.”

“I thought about Steve when I w0re this,” Terry revealed. “I really feel bad for you because it was a bad loss.”

As the other diners laughed, Cain said, “This guy is rubbing my face in it!” to which Terry replied, “Nothing personal. It was all business.”

To appreciate the significance of the weekend victory, one must understand that this season Kansas has won only one game, and while there is optimism under newly hired coach Lance Liepold, the rebuilding project will take time after more than a decade of incompetent leadership.

On the other hand, Texas’s football budget alone is a reported $115 million per year, more than the entire athletic budget for many universities, including Kansas. Texas likes to consider itself a major player in college football ranks and revealed earlier this year that they, and OU, would be joining the SEC in what was a surprise announcement to their current league, the Big XII.

Texas Athletic Department is currently on the hook to pay former coach Tom Herman $24 million to NOT coach their team in a contractual buyout. Their current coach, Steve Sarkisian, has a reported $30 million buyout. Texas has lost five straight games and could conceivably finish the season on a seven-game losing streak. Not great for a team that has a $115 million budget.

KU fans attending UT’s DKR stadium could be heard chanting “SEC! SEC!” as KU got the upset win, mocking UT’s decision to leave the Big XII and disrupting a once-great Power Five conference.

Rock Chalk!

Watch above via Fox News.

The writer of this story is a proud alum of the University of Kansas and lists the 1988 National Championship in mens’ basketball as the greatest moment in his life apart from the birth of his two sons.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com