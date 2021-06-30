Fox Sports’ Doug Gottlieb Slams ‘Idiot’ Scottie Pippen for Calling Phil Jackson a Racist: People Don’t Get How ‘Staining’ That Term is

Earlier this week, Hall-of-Fame basketball player Scottie Pippen doubled down on his claim that legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson is racist. According to Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb, ‘racist’ is a term that gets thrown around too lightly.

“I don’t think people understand…how staining a term like ‘you’re a racist’ is,” Gottlieb said. “Especially to somebody who isn’t! Disliking somebody or making decisions on somebody’s life or career based on the color of their skin is gross.”

👁️👁️@GottliebShow on Scottie Pippen calling Phil Jackson racist: “All this does is expose Scottie Pippen as a 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗟𝗘 teammate.” pic.twitter.com/MpJ3vfN96K — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) June 30, 2021

During the 1994 NBA Playoffs, Jackson drew up a potential game-winning shot for Chicago Bulls rookie Toni Kukoc. With Michael Jordan in the middle of his first retirement, Pippen was the top player left on the Bulls and wanted the shot.

More than a quarter-century later, Pippen claimed Jackson’s decision to give Kukoc the ball was a “racial move,” during an interview with GQ. Pippen was asked by Gottlieb’s Fox Sports Radio colleague Dan Patrick to provide clarification.

“By saying a racial move, you’re calling Phil a racist,” Patrick told Pippen earlier this week.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” the six-time NBA champion answered.

“Do you think Phil was, or is?” Patrick asked

“Oh, yeah,” Pippen said unequivocally.

“Putting somebody who treats people fairly in that circle and doing it in a huge public forum is almost as bad as the act of racism itself,” Gottlieb argued on his radio show. “Scottie sounds like an idiot. He just does.”

Gottlieb added further context to the 27-year-old gripe, reminding his audience that although Jackson drew up a final shot for Kukoc, the two prior plays went through Pippen and he missed both attempts.

“All this does is expose Scottie Pippen as a terrible teammate,” Gottlieb said. “And not accountable for his own actions, which is also a bad teammate. It makes me think even more of Michael Jordan and even less of Scottie Pippen.”

