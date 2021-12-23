Fox Sports’ Doug Gottlieb Slams ‘Selfish’ Anti-Vaxxer Cole Beasley: ‘This Is What We’ve Bred as a Society’

Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb ripped anti-vax wide receiver Cole Beasley for being “selfish” as the Buffalo Bills player continues to rail against the jab and league protocols despite testing positive for Covid.

“Cole Beasley is a selfish dude and all of you who are only looking at it from your own perspective… you’re just selfish human beings and it’s probably not your fault,” Gottlieb ranted on his radio show. “This is what we’ve bred as a society. We have the iPhone, we don’t have the wePhone. YouTube – it’s all about you.”

The Bills are set to play their most important game of the season on Sunday without Beasley as they battle the New England Patriots as they vie for first place in the AFC East. Beasley admitted he has mild symptoms, but claims it’s not the virus that’s keeping him out of the game, but league rules, which force unvaccinated players to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

“Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test,” Beasley wrote on Instagram after his positive test was announced. “One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy.”

The NFL recently announced reduced testing for vaccinated players who are not experiencing Covid symptoms. Earlier this week, Beasley’s teammate Jon Feliciano announced he went to the ER because of Covid symptoms, despite being vaccinated.

“Cole Beasley is contradicting what he thinks,” Gottlieb said. “This is the perfect example of this disease, how it affects different people differently. He’s got some people who had Covid who had no symptoms… but you got one who’s been vaccinated who’s in the hospital.”

“He’s pointing out just how hard it is to figure this whole thing out,” Gottlieb added. “Which is most of his teammates who are vaccinated are still playing, but he’s got one who’s still in the hospital. That’s the guy we’re doing all this for…That’s why we wanted everybody to get vaccinated! So that fewer and fewer people have to go to the hospital.”

