Fox Sports’ Nick Wright Says it’s a ‘Statistical Impossibility’ to Have Only One Black Head Coach in the NFL at Random

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores put a spotlight on the NFL’s diversity issues when he dropped a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination within the league’s hiring process.

During Wednesday’s First Things First on Fox Sports, Nick Wright called it a “statistical impossibility,” that the NFL could employ just one Black head coach randomly, while Black athletes make up 60 percent of the league’s rosters.

“If you woke up tomorrow and half of the head coaches in the NHL were Black, would that strike you as a little odd?” Wright asked.

“The league is two percent Black and half its head coaches are Black…would you think, ‘well there must be some type of sustained effort, not just a meritocracy that is leading to this.’ Of course you would! Because it’s unimaginable!” Wright said. “But that is exactly what is happening in the NFL on a statistical basis.”

With 32 NFL teams and just one Black head coach currently employed, Flores decided to risk his ability to land another job, believing a lawsuit against the league’s minority hiring practices to be bigger than football.

Despite the glaring lack of diversity in the NFL among its head coaches and executives, Wright notes how the issue is often excused and overlooked.

“The overwhelming arrogance of White folks to believe we rose to the top of every industry on merit alone is unfathomable,” Wright added.

Watch above via Fox Sports

