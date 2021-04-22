Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe thinks “something’s wrong” with Brett Favre. Just one week after declaring he doesn’t want politics mixed with sports, Brett Favre weighed in on the Derek Chauvin verdict, stating it’s “hard to believe” the former Minneapolis police officer intentionally killed George Floyd.

Despite claiming that he wants to keep politics out of sports, Favre regularly injects his own political opinions into the discourse. Sharpe deems his hypocrisy to be so egregious that he suggests something might be wrong with the former iron man quarterback.

“For him to say what he said ‘because Derek Chauvin didn’t intentionally do it,’ George Floyd is just as dead!” Sharpe exclaimed to his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless. “Something’s wrong with Brett. I mean, there’s something wrong, he bumped his head or something.” Sharpe continued before turning speechless.

“I find it hard to believe, and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way, I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” the former quarterback said during his podcast Bolling With Favre.

“You mean to tell me, he didn’t intentionally put his knee on the men’s neck?” Sharpe said in response to Favre’s assessment of the Chauvin verdict. “Now, this is where the murder charge didn’t come in, and manslaughter did, because the man died. You intentionally put your knee on the man’s neck, you should have known that act in and of itself could lead to death.”

Sharpe reminded the Fox Sports audience, “ignorance of the law is no excuse for breaking the law.”

Despite frequently diving into political and social issues, Favre recently said he’s tired of athletes protesting, and believes standing for the national anthem would inspire unity.

“Let me tell you how to unify the country, get rid of racism,” Sharpe argued. “Treat everybody equal. And people will come together.”

Watch above via, Fox Sports.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]