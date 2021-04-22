Fox Sports’ Undisputed Condemns LeBron for Deleted Tweet: His Rush To Judgment Was ‘Premature’

LeBron James is taking heat from the right and left, facing backlash for a deleted tweet on the Tuesday police shooting in Columbus, OH. Fox Sports Undisputed hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe called LeBron’s decision to post a photo of the police officer involved with the caption “YOU’RE NEXT” premature.

“Because he put it out prematurely, he did the right thing, took it down,” Sharpe said of the NBA superstar. “LeBron is very methodical, if he doesn’t know something he won’t normally respond to it, he’ll gather the facts and get back to you. But [this time] he was a little premature.”

In the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict, LeBron rendered a definitive judgment on the actions of the officer who shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant. But on their Fox Sports show Undisputed, Sharpe and Bayless expressed more nuanced opinions — noting the difficult situation the Columbus, OH cop faced when he arrived at the chaotic scene.

“A white officer pulls up on the fly, leaps out of his car and it is chaos,” Bayless said, recapping the situation of the 16-year-old woman wielding a knife while threatening others.

“She is threatening to stab or maybe kill the other woman and if you don’t react immediately to that, you’re also on the hook for that one because if she does stab her in the heart, then it’s your fault,” Bayless said before asking his co-host how he would have handled the situation.

“I don’t know how he responds any differently,” Sharpe said of the police officer who shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant. “It’s a very, very tough situation. I don’t envy that situation, a lot of these are split second decisions that you gotta make. But I just want to make sure we don’t put every single case, every police shooting into the same box.”

“At that point in time, you don’t only have to fear for your life, but is someone else in danger? You also have to take that into account,” Sharpe added. “It’s not as cut and dry as a lot of people, including LeBron, were led to believe.”

Watch above via, Fox Sports

