Fox’s Will Cain Teams Up With Outkick’s Clay Travis to Bash NBA Players for Wearing Sneakers Made By Slave Labor: ‘Insanely Hypocritical’

Fox News host Will Cain joined Outkick’s Clay Travis in slamming NBA players for promoting and profiting off sneakers produced by Chinese companies that utilize slave labor.

Cain and Travis agreed that NBA players “insanely hypocritical” for ignoring human rights issues in China. The discussion can be heard at the 11-minute mark in the video above.

Led by LeBron James, the NBA has been a major player in the movement for social justice, speaking out against police brutality. Last summer, the NBA postponed a number of playoff games as a form of protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. And as recently as last week, the Timberwolves rescheduled a game following the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

Detractors of the NBA focus on human rights issues within other countries, attempting to undermine the league’s fight for change.

“You care about social justice, when it either helps you, or it helps your paycheck,” Travis said about NBA players and their motives.

It’s not as egregious as Travis lays it out, saying players care about social justice only when it helps their paycheck. But NBA players are absolutely prioritizing issues within their community and they can’t be expected to address every human rights issue around the globe. To that, Cain argues that by taking money and doing business with those Chinese companies, players are not just prioritizing their community, they’re participating in the crime.

If the NBA is supporting slave labor through their sneaker deals, Travis wants to know why the media hasn’t questioned it. “Because they’re in bed with stars,” Cain said. “Friendly relationships with stars is the most important thing in the NBA…you go along to get along.”

