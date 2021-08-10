Everyone takes a bad picture, it’s no surprise Tom Brady does too. What’s surprising is that the perfect NFL quarterback allowed a photo so vile to go viral.

Brady took a break from training camp on Sunday to attend the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, to specifically watch his longtime rival Peyton Manning get enshrined. During the night, Brady caught up with Manning’s former coach Tony Dungy, who shared the nice moment on social media.

“Nothing but class!” Dungy said of Brady. “Taking a day to leave training camp to be there shows the love and respect they have for each other. We were competitors on the field but I have ultimate respect for Tom as well!”

While Dungy’s words were nice, the photo he posted of Brady was much less kind. Ignoring the use of shadow and light, the photographer took a picture that left social media shocked and frightened as Brady and Dungy stare deep into your soul.

Another player I caught up with last night at Peyton’s HOF party—Tom Brady. Nothing but class! Taking a day to leave training camp to be there shows the love and respect they have for each other. We were competitors on the field but I have ultimate respect for Tom as well! pic.twitter.com/nZgnFWB42R — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 9, 2021

Brady spends a lot of time maintaining a very specific image of himself and it’s difficult to believe he gave Dungy the OK to post this photo. As much as Brady plays football like he’s decades younger than 44-years-old, he’s also often praised for looking like an ageless wonder. But in this photo, Brady looks exactly like a 44-year-old who spent a lot of money in an attempt to keep his face pristine.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback tried to do a nice thing by attending Manning’s Hall of Fame induction. But it was overall a tough night for Brady, who was booed by the crowd when Manning acknowledged him and was later chastised on social media for the frightening photo with Dungy.

“Goodnight fellow humans.” pic.twitter.com/59jvc3mVHg — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 10, 2021

See the footage David Lynch cut from Inland Empire because “it was too fucked up and impacted my sleep negatively for nearly a year.” https://t.co/StVIPKE1wQ — David Roth (@david_j_roth) August 10, 2021

The new Madam Tussauds exhibit looks wild. https://t.co/i5xskTGGNt — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) August 10, 2021

My god in heaven, Brady REALLY needs to lay off the plastic surgery, his face looks like it’s about to melt off his bones https://t.co/Nc09HekUpy — whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) August 10, 2021

I legit thought these were wax figures. That are melting. https://t.co/UIvag5M37M — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) August 9, 2021

Did … did Madame Tussaud’s let Peyton Manning’s HOF party borrow their Tom Brady wax figure? https://t.co/2eSBLjKGZm — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 10, 2021

i know we’re all easing back in to in-person interactions like posing for pictures but this is a bit much https://t.co/0zxhoMzRkh — david rind (@thedavidrindexp) August 10, 2021

don’t go up in those Hills. you wake up with the coals of your campfire stirring to see these eyes and teeth just outside its dying light https://t.co/x8j03VHFKm — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) August 9, 2021

LMFAOOOOOO i know coke eyes when i see them https://t.co/WqQ642IxIn — JT (@RealJtHolmes) August 9, 2021

Just a couple dudes lookin normal https://t.co/B9vXIQ1uUm — chaps (@UncleChaps) August 10, 2021

