Everyone takes a bad picture, it’s no surprise Tom Brady does too. What’s surprising is that the perfect NFL quarterback allowed a photo so vile to go viral.

Brady took a break from training camp on Sunday to attend the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, to specifically watch his longtime rival Peyton Manning get enshrined. During the night, Brady caught up with Manning’s former coach Tony Dungy, who shared the nice moment on social media.

“Nothing but class!” Dungy said of Brady. “Taking a day to leave training camp to be there shows the love and respect they have for each other. We were competitors on the field but I have ultimate respect for Tom as well!”

While Dungy’s words were nice, the photo he posted of Brady was much less kind. Ignoring the use of shadow and light, the photographer took a picture that left social media shocked and frightened as Brady and Dungy stare deep into your soul.

Brady spends a lot of time maintaining a very specific image of himself and it’s difficult to believe he gave Dungy the OK to post this photo. As much as Brady plays football like he’s decades younger than 44-years-old, he’s also often praised for looking like an ageless wonder. But in this photo, Brady looks exactly like a 44-year-old who spent a lot of money in an attempt to keep his face pristine.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback tried to do a nice thing by attending Manning’s Hall of Fame induction. But it was overall a tough night for Brady, who was booed by the crowd when Manning acknowledged him and was later chastised on social media for the frightening photo with Dungy.

