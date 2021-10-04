They spent 20 seasons together. Won six Super Bowls with each other. But you wouldn’t know it from watching the frosty, awkward postgame hug between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

After Brady’s Bucs eked out a 19-17 victory in Foxboro over Belichick’s Patriots on Sunday night, the coach approached his former quarterback and wrapped him in a quick embrace.

“Well, there it is,” NBC’s Al Michaels said succinctly, after the postgame exchange that everyone was watching for.

Perhaps shockingly, based on the optics of that meeting, Belichick went to the Tampa Bay locker room and reportedly spoke with Brady for more than 20 minutes after the game.

Afterwards, Brady denied reports of animus between the two.

“Nothing’s really accurate that I ever see,” Brady said. “It doesn’t come from my personal feelings.”

Still, football fans saw what they saw — and couldn’t help but mock an embrace that one observer mused had “ex-girlfriend energy”:

That hug between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady could not have been more awkward — Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) October 4, 2021

The still image makes it look way more heartfelt than it really was. In reality, it was a hug that a dad would give their kid after they graduated from community college with a degree in liberal arts and a 1.8 GPA. https://t.co/RyIC9YdG0r — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 4, 2021

This looked like when you hug the relative you can’t stand, but your mom asked you not to make a scene at Christmas. https://t.co/nRwbDFiU9o — Chase McCabe (@ChaseOnGame) October 4, 2021

Worst hug ever. Classic Belichick. https://t.co/3Sp0kphBh5 — Brian Neal (@BrianNealNews) October 4, 2021

When you’re a kid and you fight your cousin and your parents make you all hug and make up. https://t.co/xQwQHvzfTU — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) October 4, 2021

if there is anyone in your life who hugs you the way bill Belichick just hugged tom brady, exit that relationship immediately — Kara Voght (@karavoght) October 4, 2021

that was the kind of hug you give at the end of a first date when there won’t be second. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) October 4, 2021

We’ve all done that drive by hug before in public. That Brady and Belichick embrace had ex-girlfriend energy written all over it — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) October 4, 2021

That was the quickest hug I’ve ever seen. — Monica Ortiz (@monicaortiztv) October 4, 2021

The Brady and Belichick hug is how you greet your ex at your kids wedding after you’ve both remarried. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) October 4, 2021

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com