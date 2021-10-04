Frosty, ‘Awkward’ Postgame Embrace Between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Draws Mockery: That’s How You Hug ‘Your Ex’ at Your Kid’s Wedding

By Joe DePaoloOct 4th, 2021, 8:41 am
 

They spent 20 seasons together. Won six Super Bowls with each other. But you wouldn’t know it from watching the frosty, awkward postgame hug between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

After Brady’s Bucs eked out a 19-17 victory in Foxboro over Belichick’s Patriots on Sunday night, the coach approached his former quarterback and wrapped him in a quick embrace.

“Well, there it is,” NBC’s Al Michaels said succinctly, after the postgame exchange that everyone was watching for.

Perhaps shockingly, based on the optics of that meeting, Belichick went to the Tampa Bay locker room and reportedly spoke with Brady for more than 20 minutes after the game.

Afterwards, Brady denied reports of animus between the two.

“Nothing’s really accurate that I ever see,” Brady said. “It doesn’t come from my personal feelings.”

Still, football fans saw what they saw — and couldn’t help but mock an embrace that one observer mused had “ex-girlfriend energy”:

