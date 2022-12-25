FUMBLE! NFL Network Cuts to Commercial in the Middle of Tribute to Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Franco Harris, Who Died This Week

The NFL Network dropped the ball Saturday night with an inopportune cut to commercial during an emotional ceremony for a Pittsburgh Steelers great who died earlier this week.

In an awkward moment flagged by Awful Announcing, the NFL Network cut off the ceremony honoring Steelers legend Franco Harris, who died Wednesday at age 72. As the late running back’s wife and son were on the field at Acrisure Stadium to accept a jersey to commemorate Harris’s No. 32 being retired by the franchise, the stadium’s public address announcer introduced a video tribute to Harris being played on the big screen.

But fans at home never got to see it. The NFL Network promptly cut to commercial. When the broadcast returned, no further mention of the ceremony was made, and highlights from other NFL action earlier in the day were shown.

The NFL Network had promoted Saturday night’s game between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders for weeks — as this week marked the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, arguably the most famous play in NFL history. Harris was the man who made the incredible catch off of a ricochet, and ran the ball in for a touchdown to help his Steelers defeat the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs.

The jersey retirement of Harris, just the third Steelers player ever to receive that honor, had been planned months in advance. But the legendary running back’s passing made Saturday night’s ceremony all the more poignant.

Football fans were irate that the NFL Network abandoned the proceedings midway through:

I think @nflnetwork should issue an apology to everyone watching the Steelers game. To go to commercial and not show the video montage of Franco Harris’ jersey retirement is insanely disrespectful. Even if it was a mistake, you should have immediately dumped out of the break. — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) December 25, 2022

NFL Network.. Y’all had one job!! SMH 🤦🏾‍♂️. You really went to commercial.. pic.twitter.com/8aRxznPnYX — Gee Scott Sr. (@GeeScottSr) December 25, 2022

Beautifully handled by all involved, except for the NFL Network, which cut to an Intel commercial right as the video was intro'd. — Kevin Accettulla (@kevinaccettulla) December 25, 2022

What a terrible gaffe by NFL Network…cutting away to commercial right after the stadium announcer introduces Franco Harris highlights on the scoreboard. Really bad decision. — Jim Crandell (@JimCrandell) December 25, 2022

NFL Network really cut to commercial when they were showing the tribute video for Franco… wow. #HereWeGo — Ethan Smith (@mvp_EtHaN) December 25, 2022

Insulting. This was supposed to be a celebratory weekend and now it’s a memorial and they cut to commercial. — Andrew Havranek (@Andrew_Havranek) December 25, 2022

Absolutely pathetic job by @nflnetwork going to commercial during Franco Harris tribute. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) December 25, 2022

I cannot believe @nflnetwork cut to commercial for this halftime ceremony for Franco Harris. Unacceptable. #HereWeGo — Andrew Havranek (@Andrew_Havranek) December 25, 2022

