Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl ring Sunday evening, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

The victory meant that Brady, 43 years old (date of birth August 3, 1977), beat his own record as the oldest ever quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He previously set the record two years ago at age 41 when he was still with the New England Patriots.

Brady also became the oldest ever NFL player, period, to win a Super Bowl. Matt Stover of the Indianapolis Colts was 42 years old in his last Super Bowl in 2009, and Jeff Feagles of the New York Giants was 41 years and 10 months old in his last big game appearance in 2008.

Brady connected twice with his longtime passing partner, tight end Rob Gronkowski, for two touchdowns in the first half. After nineteen seasons with the Patriots, Brady joined the Bucs and fought hard for the team to trade for Gronkowski, who came out of a one-year retirement to reunite with Brady.

The Bucs’ defense dominated the Chiefs, holding their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a nearly unprecedented zero touchdowns, and his only double-digit loss as a starter. Kicker Harrison Butker’s three field goals would be the Chiefs’ only scores Sunday night.

Once the Bucs took the lead, they never gave it back, with Brady dropping perfect spirals into the hands of Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette. Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. put the nail in the Chiefs’ coffin when he intercepted a Mahomes pass late in the third quarter.

Overall, Brady would rack up 201 yards, playing on his home field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Brady’s former team offered a gracious congratulatory message on Twitter.

Congratulations to the greatest of all time. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

