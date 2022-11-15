‘GET OFF YOUR HIGH HORSE!’ Mad Dog Russo Obliterates CBS’ Bill Cowher Over Viral Rant Blasting Colts for Hiring Novice Coach

SiriusXM’s Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo ripped CBS’ Bill Cowher after he criticized the Indianapolis Colts’ hiring of an inexperienced Jeff Saturday as head coach — given Cowher had no broadcasting experience before joining CBS.

After the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich, they hired Jeff Saturday — who previously worked at ESPN — as their interim head coach for the rest of the season.

On Sunday, Cowher — who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a head coach — berated the Colts organization and Jeff Saturday over the questionable hire. “It’s a disgrace to the coaching profession,” Cowher said on CBS’ NFL Today.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Joe Thomas was also critical of the Colts’ hire and called it “one of the most disrespectful things I have ever seen.”

Russo trashed the hypocritical opinions from Cowher and Thomas — a former player who, like Cowher, ditched the NFL for the broadcast studio without experience. On Monday’s Mad Dog Unleashed, Russo, who started his radio career in 1984, defended Saturday and the Colts.

“Cowher and Thomas going on and on about experience,” Russo said. “How much experience does Cowher have? He got a job at CBS. What did he go to Racine, Wisconsin, and I missed it? What did he do go to broadcast football games in Idaho to master his craft before CBS put him on the pregame show?”

Russo pivoted to Thomas, who had an 11-year career as an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns. After he retired from the NFL, Thomas joined the NFL Network as an analyst.

“How about Joe Thomas?” Russo added. “What did Joe Thomas do after he quit the Browns? Did Joe Thomas go work in Wichita and do sports talk five-to-eight? Or go sit there and analyze game film with the high school football coach to have any idea what was going on? What did he do?”

Russo then expanded on his argument that Cowher and Thomas were being hypocritical to call out Saturday for a lack of experience

“So let me get this straight: radio stations and TV stations and networks, they can hire people who have no experience whatsoever!” Russo continued. “Where you got a bunch of people working their rear-ends off … making nothing! They can’t get their foot in the door. Yet Cowher wins a Super Bowl, does nothing after that, decides he wants to be a broadcaster.”

“No experience whatsoever!” Russo yelled. “He’s very average! No experience whatsoever, and so CBS hires him without any experience! So CBS can do that, but Jim Irsay, who owns a billion-dollar franchise, can’t? Really now? This is what we’re going to do?:

Russo hammered home his point in a brutal conclusion to his scorching monologue.

“So it’s okay to get no experience to get in your seat in broadcasting, but it’s not okay to be a head coach,” Russo added. “Which you guys somehow think you have to be Einstein to do. Yeah, calm down, calm down. Get off your high horse, the both of ya.”

Listen above via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com