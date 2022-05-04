‘Give Him All The Time’: Announcer Goes Silent After José Altuve Fouls A Ball Into His Groin

José Altuve may need some ice after this one, fouling a pitch right into his groin Wednesday when the Houston Astros faced their division rival, Seattle Mariners.

The cup shot took place in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday afternoon as Altuve faced a 1-2 count before tipping a ball off the barrel of the bat right into his groin.

Altuve fouls a ball straight into his groin pic.twitter.com/q3yU8CDIUJ — Zach••• (@zachleft) May 4, 2022

“One two count, oof,” Bill Krueger of Root Sports said during the replay. “Give him all the time.”

Altuve was able to continue on in the at-bat thankfully, registering a hit to make up for the gaffe.

Jose Altuve fouled a ball off his groin and then got a hit. The Legend continues. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 4, 2022

The veteran second baseman left the field shortly after the inning was over and did not return to the game.

Not good news for Astros fans as Altuve just came back from injury this week, smacking his first home run since returning Tuesday night.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com