Golden State Warriors Star Klay Thompson Calls Out Celtics Fans for Boorish Behavior: ‘Real Classy. Good Job, Boston.’

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson blasted Boston Celtics fans for boorish behavior during Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Beantown.

TD Garden was at full capacity with 19,156 people in attendance as the Celtics won, 116-100, to take a 2-1 series lead.

“What were your impressions of the crowd and the environment tonight and how much was that a factor in the game?” asked Kylen Mills of San Francisco’s KRON4 News during the postgame conference.

“It was not a factor. We’ve played in front of rude people before, dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd,” replied Thompson. “Real classy. Good job, Boston.”

Relatedly, before Thompson took the podium, his teammate Draymond Green, with his son sitting next to him, told reporters he played “like shit.” Green scored just two points and had four rebounds and three assists.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr blasted the Celtics crowd for their chants toward Draymond Green that included “Fuck you, Draymond.”

“Classy,” he said. “Very classy.”

