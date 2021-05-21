Golf Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over 50-Year-Old Phil Mickelson Leading the PGA Championship: This is ‘What Everyone’s Weekend Needs’

Less than one month away from his 51st birthday, Phil Mickelson is chasing history at the PGA Championship.

Mickelson walked off Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina after a second round that saw him take the clubhouse lead at 5 under through 36 holes. A major championship at the age of 50 would be an incredible feat for Lefty, but just leading after two rounds would be a significant accomplishment. Fred Couples was the last player 50 years or older to lead a major championship through two rounds, doing so at the 2012 Masters.

If Mickelson completes the difficult task and wins the tournament, he’ll become the oldest player to win a major championship in PGA history. That honor is currently held by Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.

A five-time major champion, Mickelson won the PGA in 2005, with his last major victory coming at the 2013 Open Championship. Odds are stacked against the 50-year-old as he attempts to grab his sixth major championship, while ranked 115th in the world without a top-20 finish this year. But as one of the sport’s most popular players, social media is rooting hard for Phil to do the unthinkable.

Phil Mickelson Is leading the PGA Championship and that is good for golf — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 21, 2021

Phil Mickelson looks pretty damn svelte for a 50 year old guy who used to be a little on the pudgy side. Bet he’s into intermittent fasting! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) May 21, 2021

It would be the perfect explanation of the longevity of Phil Mickelson’s career if he somehow becomes the oldest major winner in golf history while remaining the last amateur to win a PGA Tour event. — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) May 21, 2021

Phil Mickelson is one of the greatest golfers to have ever played the game. All those years perfecting a low ball flight to play in the wind at the Open will stand him in good stead this weekend. — John Duggan (@JohnDugganSport) May 21, 2021

Wow! Grace just rinsed his approach shot 5 minutes after Phil drained a 20 foot bird to close out his round. This is exactly what everyone’s weekend needs. pic.twitter.com/rmgpy6Do5z — Brandon Tierney 🎤 (@BrandonTierney) May 21, 2021

50 year old Phil Mickelson is the leader in the clubhouse right now going into the weekend… 🤯🤯🤯 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 21, 2021

