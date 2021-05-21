Golf Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over 50-Year-Old Phil Mickelson Leading the PGA Championship: This is ‘What Everyone’s Weekend Needs’

comScore Golf Fans Excited To See Phil Mickelson Leading PGA Major

By Brandon ContesMay 21st, 2021, 5:13 pm

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Less than one month away from his 51st birthday, Phil Mickelson is chasing history at the PGA Championship.

Mickelson walked off Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina after a second round that saw him take the clubhouse lead at 5 under through 36 holes. A major championship at the age of 50 would be an incredible feat for Lefty, but just leading after two rounds would be a significant accomplishment. Fred Couples was the last player 50 years or older to lead a major championship through two rounds, doing so at the 2012 Masters.

If Mickelson completes the difficult task and wins the tournament, he’ll become the oldest player to win a major championship in PGA history. That honor is currently held by Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.

A five-time major champion, Mickelson won the PGA in 2005, with his last major victory coming at the 2013 Open Championship. Odds are stacked against the 50-year-old as he attempts to grab his sixth major championship, while ranked 115th in the world without a top-20 finish this year. But as one of the sport’s most popular players, social media is rooting hard for Phil to do the unthinkable.

