Good News: Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Joins Front Lines of Coronavirus Pandemic Months After Super Bowl Win

Chiefs starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who has a doctorate in medicine, is now fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak only months after his Super Bowl victory.

Duvernay-Tardif told Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop that he wanted to help health workers during the pandemic, and make use of his doctorate, despite the fact that he did not have a specialty or a license to practice, which posed a problem.

Health ministry officials in Canada, however, recently started a campaign to recruit all health care professionals and experts, including students, meaning Duvernay-Tardif just needed permission from the Chiefs to put on his scrubs.

“I had to check in with the Chiefs from a contract standpoint. They’ve been amazing. They were proud of the fact that I wanted to go help. They said they would support me,” Duvernay-Tardif said.

After completing a crash course, where he was refreshed on all the basics, he was assigned to work at a long-term care facility on April 24.

“My shift started at 7:30 a.m. I found out that I would be working for now in more of a nursing role, helping relieve the workers who have already been in place,” he told Bishop. “There’s so much that needs to happen just to visit with every patient—masks donned and hands washed and equipment like gloves and visors tugged on and off and thrown away. I handled a medication cart, making sure to administer the right dosage and in the proper way. Honestly, I was drained after—and looking forward to going back.”

“It’s wild to think that just 10 weeks earlier I played in the biggest game in sports. I was reminded of that even at the facility, when one of the people training me turned and said, ‘You’re the football player, right?’ When I answered yes, he said, ‘Bro, you just won the Super Bowl.’ Indeed, I told him, and now I just want to help,” Duvernay-Tardif recalled.

