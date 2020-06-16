comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ON POLICE

Gov. Cuomo Says U.S. Open Will Start in August — Without Fans

By Leia IdlibyJun 16th, 2020, 12:33 pm

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the U.S. Open will be held — without fans — from August 31 to September 13 during his daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

“We’re ready to move forward,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesperson Chris Widmaier said in a telephone interview with ESPN Monday. “As long as we get all the approvals we need.”

The association has officially received approval from Cuomo, who confirmed the tournament would be held as scheduled without fans.

“We’ve reviewed the Capital Region data and we’re going to go to Phase Three tomorrow in the Capital Region, so we’re excited about that,” Cuomo said.

“We’re excited about the U.S. Open it’s going to be held in Queens, August 31st to September 13th. It will be held without fans, but we can watch it on TV and I’ll take that. The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions, but that’s going to occur in Queens. Again, it will be televised but no fans there.”

No other tennis tournaments have been held since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, including Wimbledon, which was canceled for the first time since World War II.

But not everyone is pleased by the news, Australian player Nick Kyrgios called the USTA “selfish” for their plans to go ahead with the tournament amid the pandemic and joked that he would get his “hazmat suit ready.”

Watch above, via Spectrum News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: