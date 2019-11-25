Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was mocked on Twitter for his choice of outfit while analyzing a game for Fox Sports over the weekend.

Gronk wore the business party casual outfit and apparently didn’t do much with his hair either for his time commentating. People noted the look seemed like something straight out of an 80s movie.

Hey @RobGronkowski, Jesse Ventura in Running Man called, he wants his 80s look back pic.twitter.com/8RjQ9elBDq — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 25, 2019

Gronk looks like he sells Spring Break party boat packages on the International Space Station https://t.co/FvRkgKiYmt — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) November 25, 2019

Gronk looks like a guy heavily involved in a figure skating steroid scandal pic.twitter.com/f69SumilnL — Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) November 24, 2019

This Gronk has a Swedish accent — Ebert (@horsedivorce) November 25, 2019

.@RobGronkowski is one of my best friends and we’ve been talking about tagging together in @WWE for years, but I think I might be more interested in seeing this team. What do we call them? The #TurtleneckTwins? The #TurtleneckTerrors? @TheRock @WWEonFOX @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/7TzKDIUaUs — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) November 24, 2019

Gronk looks like how Eminem’s last album sounded. pic.twitter.com/928TwxUrrN — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) November 25, 2019

Gronk looks like the lead vocalist of a late 90’s rap-rock band called “Street Preacherz” — Kno (@Kno) November 25, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was steve jobs pic.twitter.com/Te22nsWvMc — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 24, 2019

“Gronk looks like if the Dead Poet’s Society had a frat” killed me dead pic.twitter.com/Xwo96rRiEL — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) November 25, 2019

What are the odds that Gronk inevitably goes out in a gasoline fight accident? https://t.co/WdJ2Xr31MZ — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) November 25, 2019

The Hon. Rev. R Gronk. Well dressed and hashtag blessed. https://t.co/3s6o6r0tCs — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) November 25, 2019

Of course, there were some people who think Gronk rocked the look.

IMHO ⁦@RobGronkowski⁩ looked great and stole the show! https://t.co/VPa4wW4uEk — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) November 25, 2019

