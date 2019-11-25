comScore

Gronk Mocked for Rocking a Turtleneck-Blazer Combo: He Looks Like ‘Jesse Ventura in Running Man’

By Connor MannionNov 25th, 2019, 10:55 am

Rob Gronkowski Rockin the Turtleneck

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was mocked on Twitter for his choice of outfit while analyzing a game for Fox Sports over the weekend.

Gronk wore the business party casual outfit and apparently didn’t do much with his hair either for his time commentating. People noted the look seemed like something straight out of an 80s movie.

Of course, there were some people who think Gronk rocked the look.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: