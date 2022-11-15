Hall Of Fame Basketball Player Makes Terrible ‘Rape’ Comment During Live Broadcast

NBA Hall of Fame player and Golden State Warriors great Tim Hardaway made an awful joke to describe a play in the Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The “Run TMC” members broadcast Monday night’s game on NBC Sports Bay Area. The crew consisted of Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullin. The nickname was a play on the rap group “Run DMC.”

The trio played together for the Warriors for two seasons, and they were the highest-scoring trio in the NBA for those two seasons. The group ended after the Warriors traded Richmond to the Sacramento Kings in 1991.

On Monday night, NBC Sports Bay Area put them on the broadcast to call the game to honor the trio. Hardaway, who had no experience in broadcasting, described a foul call at the beginning of the third quarter on Steph Curry in an awful way.

“So y’all thought that was great D [defense] I thought that was just raping them,” Hardaway said. “I think you should’ve called the police on that.”

An awkward silence broke out between the three announcers as they continued to discuss the foul called on the floor.

Hardaway apologized later on in the broadcast after he realized he had taken it too far to compare a foul in basketball to rape.

“I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast,” Hardaway added. “I want to apologize for that. Let’s get back to the game, and let’s finish the game off with a 30-point win and go home happy.”

The Warriors went on to beat the Spurs 132-95. The Warriors and Spurs are both (6-8) on the season as both have struggled to start the NBA season.

