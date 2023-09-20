Hall-of-Fame Defensive Tackle Warren Sapp Intends on Joining Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff in Colorado: ‘I Wanna Be There Next Year’

This time next year, University of Colorado coach Deion Sanders may have another member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his staff.

Former defensive tackle Warren Sapp claimed Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show that he plans on joining the Buffaloes in 2024. Sanders — who joined the show last Friday — welcomed the possibility.

“I do. I really do,” Sanders said when asked if he think Sapp will be one of his coaches. “And I want him to be.

“Guys like that, the only reason they won’t go into coaching (is) because of the time allocated. I don’t need all that. I know him. I know what I need. You don’t need to come here and sit around all day. Come in the morning. We practice at 9… Get those kids ready in the morning meetings. Work your butt off on the field. After, watch film with them (and) go home. You’re home by noon. I don’t need you here all day. I’m not that type of coach.”

Sapp said his plan was to finish his college degree and then ask Sanders for a spot on his staff. He previously visited the Buffaloes and was in awe by the young defensive linemen so eager to pick his brain.

“I wanna be there next year,” Sapp said. “I’m gonna get everything — the paperwork — and I’m gonna go to work… I’m gonna go get this degree and then we’re gonna go out and teach these kids these five steps to the quarterback because I know something about this game. When you have a quarterback like Shadeur (Sanders), and if my d-line will go hunt the other quarterback, our chances of winning just went through the roof.”

