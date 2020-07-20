comScore

‘Have Some Balls for Once’: Mark Cuban and Ted Cruz Throw Down Over NBA Ties to China

By KJ EdelmanJul 20th, 2020, 12:55 pm

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sparred over the NBA’s ties to China in a feisty Twitter exchange beginning Sunday night. At one point, Cuban, frustrated that the Texas Senator screenshotted his tweet, told Cruz to “have some balls for once.”

It all started when Cuban snapped back at conservative radio host Mark Davis who tweeted, “The minute one player kneels during the anthem, I am OUT. Surely [Mark Cuban] can lead the way for #Mavs, #NBA to do whatever gesture they wish without insulting the nation.”

Cuban replied simply, “Bye.”

He later added, “The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don’t play the National Anthem every day before you start work.”

Cruz took a screenshot of Cuban’s original clapback and responded, “NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to ‘piss off’? In Texas, no less? Good luck with that.”

“Have some balls for once @tedcruz,” Cuban shot back. “Speak to me. It’s my tweet.”

Cruz, not happy with Cuban’s response, got the last word Monday afternoon, attacking the 20-year NBA owner for his league’s connections to China. The senator also referenced a viral video of the NBA’s online store not allowing customers to order “Free Hong Kong” customized jerseys.

In case you were wondering, Cruz is a Rockets fan, not a Mavericks fan.

