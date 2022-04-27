HBO has responded to Jerry West after the NBA legend demanded a legal retraction of his portrayal in Winning Time.

“HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes. Winning Time is not a documentary and has not been presented as such,” read the statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”

The statement comes after West declared his depiction in the series as an often intoxicated hothead “a deliberately false characterization.”

West and his attorneys went as far as to pen a lengthy legal letter to the series’ executive producer Adam McKay, as well as to HBO and its parent company Warner Bros.-Discovery, writing that the Winning Time “caused great distress to Jerry and his family.”

West’s letter demanded a legal retraction from HBO, accusing the series of being “fiction pretending to be fact” and “permanently” tarnishing West’s character.

“You took a happy and super successful Lakers era and turned it into a pulpy soap opera,” the letter reads. “You depicted the people in a false light, not at all who they are, to garner ratings and make money.”

The letter came just hours after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slammed the series for “shallowness and lazy writing,” specifically hitting at the depiction of each character.

Abdul-Jabbar lamented that West was reduced to a “Wile E. Coyote cartoon to be laughed at,” and was depicted as a “Crazed Coach.”

“He never broke golf clubs, he didn’t throw his trophy through the window,” he wrote. “Sure, those actions make dramatic moments, but they reek of facile exploitation of the man rather than exploration of character.”

Read West’s statement, penned by his attorney and L.A.’s Miller Barondess, LLP law firm Skip Miller, below:

The portrayal of NBA icon and LA Lakers legend Jerry West in ‘Winning Time’ is fiction pretending to be fact — a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family. Contrary to the baseless portrayal in the HBO series, Jerry had nothing but love for and harmony with the Lakers organization, and in particular owner Dr. Jerry Buss, during an era in which he assembled one of the greatest teams in NBA history. HBO’s characterization of Jerry is so egregious and cruel that a number of former Lakers players, executives and associates — some who are also portrayed in the series and worked directly with him for many years — have weighed in: Michael Cooper, former Laker forward who worked closely with Jerry West as Special Assistant to the General Manager.

Jamaal Wilkes, four-time NBA champion and former Laker forward.

Mitch Kupchak, Charlotte Hornets President who played for the Lakers and worked for Jerry when he was Lakers General Manager.

Frank Mariani, Lakers owner Dr. Buss’s longtime business partner.

Claire L. Rothman, one of Dr. Buss’s closest associates who ran operations at The Forum for 20 years.

Bob Steiner, former director of public relations for the Lakers, LA Kings and The Forum, as well as personal assistant to Dr. Buss.

Charline Kenney, Dr. Buss’s executive secretary, who worked in the office with Jerry for 20 years.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played for Jerry as his coach and also worked with Jerry in the Lakers front office. Jerry West was an integral part of the Lakers and NBA’s success. It is a travesty that HBO has knowingly demeaned him for shock value and the pursuit of ratings. As an act of common decency, HBO and the producers owe Jerry a public apology and at the very least should retract their baseless and defamatory portrayal of him.

