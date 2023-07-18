‘He Got Eaten by the Tarp!’ Member of MLB Grounds Crew Gets Trapped While Rolling Out the Tarp During Rain Delay

A member of the Cincinnati Reds grounds crew was swept under the massive tarp as the rest of the crew rushed to protect the infield during a rain delay on Monday night.

The delay occurred in the eighth inning of the Reds’ game against the San Francisco Giants. As the crew began to roll out the tarp, NBC Sports’ Hunter Pence pointed out how some of them were desperately trying to avoid going under.

“Gotta move!” he said as they continued running. “High-stepping!”

Immediately after Pence said that, one crew member lost their footing and went under. As is often the case in this scenario, the rest of the crew simply kept going and trapped them under the tarp.

“Mayday! He got eaten by the tarp!” Pence said through his own laughter. “They’re not even stopping! No pause! Every man left behind! Fend for yourself!”

When the crew finished, the broadcast switched to a close-up of a mound under slowing moving toward the nearest edge of the tarp. The person trapped underneath was trying to crawl their way out.

“He’s under there somewhere,” Pence continued. “We lost him … There was no mercy.”

About 15 seconds later, the man finally emerged from under the tarp. The announcers said he was perfectly fine, albeit “a little dirty” from the accident.

Watch above via NBC Sports

