Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Micah Parsons felt helpless watching the rival Philadelphia Eagles make one of the biggest steals of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Unfortunately for him, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown was right there to pour salt on the wound the entire time.

Parsons was in the studio for Bleacher Report’s draft coverage. When the Eagles drafted Georgia defender Nolan Smith with the 30th overall pick, Brown joined via video call.

“I mean, I love Nolan,” Parsons said. “I recruited Nolan to Penn State. I was his host. Nolan’s my guy. His ceiling is high.

“A five-man front with Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Haason (Reddick), Fletcher Cox…”

That’s when Brown interjected to respond with enjoyment to Parsons’ disappointed tone.

“I’m loving every bit of this,” Brown said with a smile on his face. “He needs some tissue. The show is over. He’s ready to go home and cry.”

Parsons fired back, claiming the Eagles wouldn’t be able to afford Brown because of how much talent is on the roster.

“Listen, this is not about me,” Brown said. “This is about the Philadelphia Eagles and Nolan Smith. That pick, along with Jalen Carter… You don’t know what to say.”

For Brown, the Smith pick was the icing on the cake. Earlier in the draft, the Eagles stunned the NFL when the team traded up in the draft to select Carter with the ninth overall pick. Parsons immediately responded in disbelief, saying, “I’m sick to my stomach right now.”

That’s when Brown used the opportunity to do some recruiting.

“Just be a Philadelphia Eagle at this point,” Brown said to Parsons. “I know you wanna be a part of this great organization.”

.@MicahhParsons11 ALMOST WALKED OFF THE SET after the Eagles moved up to draft Jalen Carter 💀 “I’m just so sick to my stomach right now.” pic.twitter.com/qRHckXnCR6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

