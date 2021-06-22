Here Are Some of the Most Prominent NFL Stars Offering Support to Carl Nassib’s Coming Out

By Brandon ContesJun 22nd, 2021, 2:59 pm
 

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib made history Monday, as the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

With the 2020 regular season less than three months away, Nassib is preparing to be the first person to play in an NFL game after coming out. Several football players have discussed their sexual orientation and acknowledged they were gay after retiring from the NFL, but Nassib represents a new milestone.

During his groundbreaking announcement on Instagram, Nassib stated he’s been meaning to come out for a while, but he was finally comfortable enough to get it off his chest.

Nassib has been publicly lauded for his bravery and courage as he becomes a trail blazer in American sports. And despite the league facing questions from critics about its culture relating to LGTBQ+ issues, a number of prominent NFL stars similarly shared public support for Nassib.

