Here Are Some of the Most Prominent NFL Stars Offering Support to Carl Nassib’s Coming Out

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib made history Monday, as the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

With the 2020 regular season less than three months away, Nassib is preparing to be the first person to play in an NFL game after coming out. Several football players have discussed their sexual orientation and acknowledged they were gay after retiring from the NFL, but Nassib represents a new milestone.

During his groundbreaking announcement on Instagram, Nassib stated he’s been meaning to come out for a while, but he was finally comfortable enough to get it off his chest.

Nassib has been publicly lauded for his bravery and courage as he becomes a trail blazer in American sports. And despite the league facing questions from critics about its culture relating to LGTBQ+ issues, a number of prominent NFL stars similarly shared public support for Nassib.

Good for you Carl. Glad you feel comfortable enough to share and hopefully someday these types of announcements will no longer be considered breaking news. https://t.co/eevr8cgRay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 22, 2021

Much respect brudda ✊🏾 https://t.co/1G2ewVOWje — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 21, 2021

Awesome moment. Spreading the love to the @TrevorProject very classy move. ❤️ https://t.co/pOWGsvRMUW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 21, 2021

Good for you Carl Nassib!! Live your truth brother. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 21, 2021

I’m so happy Carl feels safe to live his truth as an NFL player. But even more importantly, he just helped countless other people feel just a little bit safer to live theirs. That’s leadership.

🖤💛 https://t.co/E2xqfMBZt1 — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) June 22, 2021

Respect My Guy 🤞🏽 https://t.co/KGtOXi3gHd — Tae Davis (@Tae_Davis1) June 21, 2021

The NFL community voiced its support for Raiders DE Carl Nassib after he came out as gay 🙌 pic.twitter.com/w0ZLqsiizZ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 21, 2021

#Raiders coach Jon Gruden, in response to DE Carl Nassib coming out as gay: “I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great.” — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) June 21, 2021

Really proud of Carl Nassib. The first active football player to ever do so. I played with several guys who never were comfortable enough to go public. They were great teammates, & obviously very talented. — Warren Moon (@WMoon1) June 22, 2021

