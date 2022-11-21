Here’s a Minute and a Half of Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Berating Each Other About Baker Mayfield, Which Is As Pointless As You Think

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe pointlessly shouted at one another on Monday about Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s awful play.

On Fox Sport 1’s Undisputed, the two discussed Mayfield’s lackluster game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Ravens beat the Panthers 13-3. Mayfield completed 21 out of 33 passes for 196 yards and did not throw a touchdown. He did throw two interceptions in the game.

Bayless tried to defend Mayfield as the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Sharpe was unconvinced and irritated with Bayless because he tried to talk over him.

“I got the floor because all you do is bring up those 11 games!” Sharpe yelled. “All you do is go back and talk about when he was a rookie and won seven games! I’m going to talk about what I want to talk about ’cause I got the floor! Baker Mayfield is dead last in 2022 in QBR!”

As Sharpe went to continue his thought, Bayless was uninterested in his point and added, “blah blah blah.” Sharpe did not appreciate Bayless’ lack of professionalism.

“I don’t care blah blah blah; he’s 57.8, he’s 33rd in completion percentage,” Sharpe added. “You gon’ let me talk? Because that’s what you do. You never stay on point! You don’t give a point until I’m done talking! That’s right!”

Bayless encouraged Sharpe to make his point about why he thought Mayfield was not a good NFL quarterback.

“Spew all your hate, your Baker hate, spew it,” Bayless said.

Sharpe began to flail his arms up in the air and pointed at Bayless as he made his point.

“All you talk about is you learn something about Justin Herbert, but you get on the floor for this clown; he’s a bum!” Sharpe continued. “He’s trash, and you know it. And every time you bring him up, I’m going to let the world know exactly what he is!

Bayless brought up Sharpe’s lack of Twitter followers compared to how many he had. Bayless has 3.2 million followers compared to Sharpe’s 1.7 million.

“We come out here and discuss topics that you tweeted!” Sharpe said. “So don’t get me about that Twitter stuff! You can talk about my followers all you want, but I got you dead in the right. And you see how he do America? He’s talking about my Twitter followers! That’s when I know when I got it, and I’m going to continue to go!”

Bayless was unamused by Sharpe’s declared victory, so he shouted back.

“Tell me when it’s my turn!” Bayless shouted.

“It’s not your turn!” Sharpe answered.

Bayless began to talk over Sharpe again and continued to add, “blah blah blah,” before Sharpe gave Bayless the floor to speak again.

