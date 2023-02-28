‘He’s Just Evil’: OutKick Host Slams Alabama Star Linked to Shooting for Changing Twitter Header to Show ‘Pat Down’

OutKick host Dan Dakich slammed Alabama Basketball star Brandon Miller, who police say is linked to a gun used in a murder, for changing his Twitter header picture to a pat down he received in a pregame ceremony.

Last week, police told a grand jury that Miller supplied the gun used in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris after he was summoned to the eventual crime scene by former teammate Darius Miles, who asked him to bring the weapon. Miles and Michael Lynn Davis allegedly shot at a car she was riding in near Alabama’s campus in Tuscaloosa. The two were charged with capital murder.

After police gave their testimony to the grand jury, Miller played in a game against South Carolina where fans chanted, “lock him up.” On Saturday, before Alabama played against Arkansas, Miller walked out and received a pat down from one of his teammates.

On Monday’s Don’t @ Me!, Dakich dropped the hammer on Miller’s pregame antics.

“Don’t you have to, just a little bit, say, ‘hey, we shouldn’t do that this time,'” Dakich said. “But he’s such an idiot; he’s so entitled, he’s so into himself, and maybe just evil. He might just be evil.”

“People get mad at the word thug, and my answer to that is, people that commit crimes against others and have no empathy,” he said.

Dakich explained that James Ganolfini’s character in The Sopranos, Tony Soprano, was “the perfect thug;” since the character had no pity for the people he killed throughout the show.

“I look at this, and I say to myself, ‘well, this dude must not have any empathy,'” Dakich said. “Maybe he cannot because of legal stuff, ‘I’m really sorry about what happened,’ I’ve seen none of this.”

After the game, Miller reportedly changed his Twitter header photo to him receiving the pat down from his teammate. The Alabama star deactivated his account on Monday.

“So Brandon Miller changes his Twitter [header] to a pat down, a pat down,” Dakich said. “Before, I think it was the mother and the kid, and now it’s the pat down. That’s how evil this guy is.”

“I know we’re not supposed to say it, and don’t tell me he’s just a kid. He’s 20 years old,” Dakich said. “He’s just evil. I swear to God. I don’t know how else to describe it. That’s the only thing I can tell ya; there’s no conscience here.”

Watch above via Don’t @ Me! on OutKick.

