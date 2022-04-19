Hilarious Video Shows Jackson State Football Coach Teaching Players Wild New Technique: ‘The Will Smith’

The Will Smith Oscar slap has made its way to the gridiron, as HBCU school Jackson State University is implementing a new technique for the defensive line to get after the quarterback this season: the ‘Will Smith’ technique.

A viral video recorded by Deion Sanders Jr. shows assistant coach Andre’ Hart teaching the new infamously-named technique to his players by demonstrating it on practice dummies, explaining it as he did so.

“What’s the Will Smith?” Hall asked to onlooking players. “Technique Will Smith, he hit [Chris Rock] with the palm of his hand. Not the fingers. He hit him with that palm right there.”

The linebackers coach went on to demonstrate it further, slowing it down for Tiger players.

“Give him that bob, [then] Will Smith his ass right there and come around with the rip,” Hart stated while ripping the dummy to the ground. “So gimmie a shave the chest, with a Will Smith and a rip goddammit. We gonna make a sack!”

Hart then turned it over to the players, watching on as his players practiced the new technique.

“Will Smith him! Will Smith him,” the coach showed at his players, sending the camera crew into hysterics.

Finally, Hart turned to one of his players after he performed the technique and complimented him, suggesting that he may have slapped a few people in his day.

“Oh yeah, there you go. He done slapped somebody before right there, that man done slapped somebody,” Hart echoed as the camera crew chuckled.

Don’t think the new technique will make Will Smith proud but it’s nice to see college football getting more innovative with the times.

Jackson State finished last season 11-2, winning the SWAC conference title last season.

