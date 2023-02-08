The Boston sports talk radio show Toucher & Rich tricked Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard into reading a fake line about the show.

The NFL had its annual Opening Night ceremony for the Super Bowl on Monday night. Players from the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs sit at a table designated with their names on it, and credentialed media members walk around and ask them questions.

Rich Shertenlieb of Toucher & Rich went around with a microphone and got various players to read the fake lines. On Tuesday, the show revealed their shenanigans.

Shertenlieb started a conversation with Dillard, then asked him to read the line.

“Would you mind reading a liner for our show? If you could just put your name right there at the top,” Shertenlieb said.

Dillard did not break stride and began reading the liner he thought was real.

“Hey, this is Andre Dillard, and you’re listening to The DA Show, hope you like feet,” Dillard said. He quickly stopped himself, “wait, what? Because DA really likes feet. Foot-tastic!”

The show hosts cracked up laughing and couldn’t contain themselves about getting the audio recording of the player making such an outrageous statement. The show continued to play the audio but started it at Dillard’s “wait, what?” Toucher and Rich found it hysterical that the Eagles’ offensive lineman stopped himself but continued with the liner.

Shertenlieb wanted the show to send the audio to the show they used as their name, The DA Show, on CBS Sports radio.

“Send that to the producer who crapped himself, and they can use it on The DA Show,” Shertenlieb said.

He referenced Damon Amendolara‘s show producer, Shaun Morash, who once soiled himself on live air from laughing too hard.

Philly’s backup quarterback Gardner Minshew also fell victim to Toucher & Rich‘s antics, so Dillard was not the only player on the Eagles to fall for the bit.

Listen above via 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com