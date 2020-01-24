The Houston Rockets faced criticism on Friday for thanking fans from China in a video where they speak Chinese.

The NBA has been at the center of controversy for the past year over its attempts to appeal to China at any cost — which has led to the censorship of players and NBA officials who have called out human rights abuses and expressed support for the protests in Hong Kong.

“To all the Chinese fans, we appreciate your love and support,” the players declared in the video, before wishing fans a Happy New Year in Chinese.

The video was criticized by many online, who saw the video as the NBA’s latest attempt to kiss up to China.

I hope Xi sees this, bro. https://t.co/7AdFrm1PAG — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 24, 2020

Xi ain’t gonna marry you bros. https://t.co/o1C4aSlqF7 — Matt Kilcoyne 🥴 (@MRJKilcoyne) January 24, 2020

Narrator: Twitter is blocked in China https://t.co/IGGgx5aKdz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 24, 2020

You can see how enthusiastic they are; almost like they are hostages https://t.co/9yfzBb99Is — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 24, 2020

aye man wtf is this lmaooopic.twitter.com/FXoXMIC3UQ — manny (@mannyfidel) January 24, 2020

┓┓┓┓┓┃ https://t.co/sFnIfvwGTa — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 24, 2020

Twitter is banned in China. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 24, 2020

“Ya’ll look like hostages,” commented one Twitter user.

“Blink three times if you’re being held against your will,” another declared.

In October, a CNN reporter was shut down by a spokesman for two NBA players after she asked about the NBA’s censorship on China’s behalf, and in the same month, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) signed a bi-partisan letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver condemning the organization’s actions.

“It is outrageous that the Chinese Communist Party is using its economic power to suppress the speech of American inside the United States,” they declared, adding, “It is also outrageous that the NBA has caved to Chinese government demands for contrition.”

Vice President Mike Pence also called out the NBA, claiming in a speech that, “some of the NBA’s biggest players and owners who routinely exercise their freedom to criticize this country lose their voices when it comes to the freedom and rights of the people of China.”

“In siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary of that authoritarian regime,” Pence said.

