How About a Halftime Round-up of the NFL’s Super Bowl LIV Highlights So Far

The Big Game is on, and the NFL is sharing the highlights on Twitter. If you aren’t watching the game, or can’t watch the game, but want to see the big plays, the official NFL Twitter is a great way to do it.

Here are a few of the best, starting with a patriotic performance, and then scoring plays and more. You can follow the NFL here.

BIG PLAY DEEBO. 32-yard gain. 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/JAaSoghZWZ — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

Good as Gould.@49ers are on the board first with a 38-yard FG. #GoNiners 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/vj3uXsXnkR — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

INTERCEPTION. Breeland takes it back for the @Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/HMA5XXYWO7 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Tevin Coleman finds a hole and picks up the first down! #GoNiners 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/2ycu7CpYdV — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

FULLBACK TOUCHDOWN IN THE SUPER BOWL.@JuiceCheck44 stays on his feet for the TD reception! #GoNiners 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/4PhoxTZjqh — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Damien Williams with the stop-and-go 🚨 #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/kfQ6e9Ob0y — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

It’s been a great game so far, despite the terrible season my own team suffered. And we’re tied at the half, which is about the best you can ask for in a Super Bowl.

Let’s hope the second half is just as good.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]