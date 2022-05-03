‘How Can You Work With Someone Like That?’ Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Details Urban Meyer’s Firing

Since the firing of former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer last December, owner Shad Khan has been relatively quiet on the matter. That all changed Tuesday with Khan unloading on Meyer in an interview with USA TODAY Sports, making it clear that the firing wasn’t about wins or losses, but more about a lack of trust and respect between the parties.

“When you lose the respect, the trust, and an issue of truthfulness, how can you work with someone like that?” Khan said to the media outlet. “It’s not possible.”

Khan relieved Meyer of his duties only 13 games into the 2021 season, boasting an abysmal 2-11 record. The real horrors came before and after the game, however, as the firing followed multiple controversies including an allegation from former Jags kicker Josh Lambo, claiming Meyer kicked and berated him during pregame warmups. The coach was also reported for berating coaches and staff members in the Jaguars organization.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan unloads on Urban Meyer. https://t.co/gWmtpCvorz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 3, 2022

“It was not about wins and losses,” Khan said, whose two previous coaches, Doug Marrone and Gus Bradley, sported records of 25-44 and 14-48. “I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here four years. We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them. That’s why they got the time, because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This is much bigger than that.”

The early firing between the Jaguars and Meyer is still unresolved, a source told USA TODAY Sports as Khan and his former coach have yet to reach a settlement agreement for the remainder of Meyer’s five-year contract reportedly worth $10-12 million a year.

The Jaguars do not intend to pay Meyer the balance of the contract, citing that the distressed coach was fired with due cause.

