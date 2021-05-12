Novak Djokovic’s temper erupted at the chair umpire for not suspending play despite a steady rain during his second-round Italian Open match Tuesday.

“HOW MUCH MORE DO YOU WANNA PLAY?!” Djokovic screamed during an explosive outburst reminiscent of John McEnroe.

Chair umpire Nacho Forcadell calmly said he would check the court, which prompted another outburst from the 33-year-old Serbian tennis superstar. “I asked you three times; you are not checking anything!” Djokovic yelled back.

The tantrum by Djokovic worked, as the second-round Italian Open match was eventually suspended for three hours due to rain.

“It’s not the first time or probably the last time that I’m going to experience such conditions and even with that much experience behind me I still get upset and lose my cool,” Djokovic said in an interview after his tirade.

As tempers settled following the match, Djokovic politely apologized to the chair umpire. “Sorry for screaming earlier, it was not nice,” the 18-time Grand Slam champion said.

Djokovic ultimately won the match, completing a 6-3 7-6 (5) victory over American Taylor Fritz. The World No. 1 tennis player will face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Thursday, competing for a spot in the Italian quarterfinals.

