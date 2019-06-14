Round 1 of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is in the books. And the course — historically one of the most challenging in America — proved gettable, yielding some extremely low scores.

Justin Rose leads the way at -6, shooting a superb round of 65 while playing with Tiger Woods on Thursday afternoon. Woods was wayward with his approach shots all day, but managed to hang in there thanks to a hot putter and shot 70 to keep himself within striking distance.

A number of pursuers are at -5, notably Ricky Fowler — whose major championship breakthrough has been long-awaited, but not yet fulfilled. And Brooks Koepka, looking for his third straight U.S. Open title, is very much in the hunt at -2.

Now, it’s on to Round 2. Undoubtedly, Pebble Beach will only get tougher from here.

Television coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, the network which will carry the first seven hours, before FOX takes over at 7:30 p.m. ET for the rest of the day. There are two streaming options for the Open. The first is Fox Sports Go, which requires a cable subscription. The U.S. Open’s official site offers a viable option for cord cutters, although they won’t have full coverage. That site will have coverage of several featured holes and groupings.

[featured image via Getty]

