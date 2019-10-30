One of the most unusual World Series in baseball history will come to a close Wednesday night in Houston — as the Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros in a Game 7 for all the marbles.

So far, the road team has won all six games of this Fall Classic. If the trend holds, the Nationals will return to the Beltway with their first-ever championship. They’ll be throwing their ace, Max Scherzer — who was a late scratch from his Game 5 start due to a neck injury.

The American League champion Astros will counter with Zack Grienke — who has come up huge thus far in the postseason. Grienke won a crucial Game 4 on the road against the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Then, with the Astros in a 2-0 series hole, Grienke got his club back in the series with an enormous road win — the first of three straight the Astros pulled off to assert command.

A Game 6 loss, however, changed everything. Given Washington’s pitching advantage, Game 7 figues to be a complete coin flip.

First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. ET. Joe Buck and John Smoltz have the call. You can watch the action via Fubo TV.The game can also be streamed Fox Sports Go, which requires a cable subscription.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]