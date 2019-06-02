The NBA Finals continues Sunday night with a high-stakes Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto took a solid lead into the locker room in Thursday night’s Game 1 and never looked back en route to a 118-109 win. Pascal Siakim led the way for the Raptors with an unlikely game-high 32 points. Kawhi Leonard was excellent, as usual — chipping in with 23. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, as expected, were phenomenal — putting up 34 and 21 respectively. But it wasn’t enough.

Playing at home with a 1-0 series lead, Toronto — a healthy Finals underdog — has a golden opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 advantage. A Raptors win Sunday night would put some serious pressure on Golden State before the series heads west. Kevin Durant remains sidelined for the Warriors, making the task that much more difficult for the two-time defending champs.

Oh, and Toronto superfan Drake figures to make his presence felt courtside once again.

Tip-off is scheduled for shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET. ABC has the coverage, with Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, and Jeff Van Gundy on the call. The game will also be streamed online, via ESPN, free with a cable subscription. The ESPN app can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store, and the Google Play Store.

[featured photo via Getty Images]

