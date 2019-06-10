The two-time defending NBA champs are on the ropes.

Golden State — winners of four of the last five NBA titles — is just one loss away from surrendering their crown to the Toronto Raptors. Worse yet for the Warriors, if they are to stave off elimination, they’ll have to do so on the road, at the Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto returns home for Monday night’s potential series-clincher fresh off a second straight road victory in the Bay Area. Kawhi Leonard was once again brilliant, pouring in a game-high 36, while veteran Serge Ibaka turned back the clock and added 20. Now, the Raptors find themselves just one victory away from their first ever title.

If there’s good news for Golden State, it’s that Kevin Durant is expected to return to the lineup. The all-world forward practiced on Monday and figures to be a game-time decision. The Warriors will need him, and Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson to be at their very best if they are to stay alive in a series in which they have been dominated.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST. ABC has the coverage, with Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, and Jeff Van Gundy on the call. The game will also be streamed online, via ESPN, free with a cable subscription. The ESPN app can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store, and the Google Play Store.

[featured photo via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]

