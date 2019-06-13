We have a series.

Facing elimination on Monday night, Golden State survived — taking down Toronto in Game 5 of the NBA Finals 106-105. With the Warriors now trailing three games to two, they head home for their last ever game in the Oracle Arena, to try to extend the series to a deciding Game 7.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were magnificent on Monday — pouring in 31 and 26 points respectively. Unfortunately for Golden State, Kevin Durant suffered a devastating achilles injury in the game, and is out not only on Thursday night, but for all of next season.

Toronto had the championship-clincher within its grasp on Monday night, but could not finish the job. Kyle Lowry had a look at a 3-pointer from the right wing which would have earned Toronto its first NBA title in franchise history. But the shot missed badly, and the Raptors fell short. As a result, they were forced to make the long journey west for Thursday night’s Game 6 in enemy territory. Can they break through in the hostile environment, or will the Warriors force a winner-take-all Game 7?

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST. ABC has the coverage, with Mike Breen, Mark Jackson, and Jeff Van Gundy on the call. The game will also be streamed online, via ESPN, free with a cable subscription. The ESPN app can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store, and the Google Play Store.

[featured photo via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]

