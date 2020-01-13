A remarkable college football season comes down to one game. It’s 14-0 LSU vs. 14-0 Clemson for the national championship on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow led an utterly prolific offensive attack for LSU during the 2019 regular season. The senior signal caller continued his dominant run with a tremendous performance in the college football playoff semifinal, as LSU routed Big 12 champion Oklahoma. Burrow — the presumptive No. 1 NFL Draft pick in 2020— and his teammates figure to put up points in bunches, despite facing off against a stout Clemson defense on Monday night.

On the other side, however, is Trevor Lawrence — the presumptive No. 1 draft pick in 2021. Clemson’s sophomore sensation is gunning for his second national championship, after leading his team to a title in 2019 by defeating mighty Alabama. He’s never lost a game in his two seasons under center for Clemson. And with a win in this contest, he’d enter next season with a chance to complete a resume as the greatest college football player of all time.

Kickoff for the game is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN. It will also be streamed online, via ESPN, free with a cable subscription. The ESPN app can be downloaded from Apple’s iTunes Store, and the Google Play store.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]