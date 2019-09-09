ESPN’s 2019 Monday Night Football slate kicks off with a very intriguing matchup between a pair of likely contenders in the NFC and AFC. The New Orleans Saints — ever so close to winning the NFC championship last season — begin their quest to get to the Super Bowl this season with an opening night home game against the Houston Texans.

The missed pass interference call heard ’round the world kept the Saints from a conference title last season. Instead it was the Rams who got, and subsequently squandered, the opportunity to play for the Lombardi trophy against New England. Drew Brees is back under center for another try. He’ll lead the Saints’ high-octane offense as they look to make another big playoff run.

On the other side, Deshaun Watson returns to lead Houston, as they look to defend their AFC South crown. But the vaunted Texans defense loses Jadaveon Clowney, who was traded to Seattle. J.J. Watt, however, is back — poised to make an impact for one of the better units in the league.

Kickoff for is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will have the call. You can watch the action via Fubo TV.

