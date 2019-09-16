Two up-and-coming teams who had designs on big seasons in 2019 are already in serious trouble and in dire need of a win on Monday night — as the New York Jets take on the Cleveland Browns in a Monday night showdown at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets have lost their star second-year quarterback, Sam Darnold, to mono, and will turn to former Broncos signal caller Trevor Siemian in his absence. Coming in off an opening loss to Buffalo and down key personnel on defense as well, the Jets are facing a tall task to avoid a second straight home loss to start the year.

As high as expectations were for Gang Green, they were even loftier for the Browns — who got shellacked in Week 1, losing to Tennessee by 30 at home. The much-written about Browns offense, with Baker Mayfield at quarterback and Odell Beckham Jr. at wide receiver, managed to put up only 13 points. On Monday, Beckham makes his return to the Meadowlands — albeit not against his former squad. If he and the Browns can’t light up the scoreboard against a depleted Jets defense, it’s a bad sign.

Kickoff for is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will have the call. You can watch the action via Fubo TV.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com