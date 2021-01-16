How to Watch NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Game — Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream Online

For diehard football fans, the best weekend of the year has arrived.

Eight teams are still alive in the quest for the Lombardi trophy. All eight will be in action over the next two days, as they try to earn a spot in the conference championship round.

The weekend’s opening matchup — the first of two on Saturday — pits the Green Bay Packers against the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay comes in well rested as the only NFC team to have gotten a first-round bye this season. And for the first time this year, they will have their fans in the stands of Lambeau Field cheering them on — as 8,000 fans are being allowed to enter on Saturday.

It’s been a strong season for the Packers — who compiled a gaudy record of 13-3 on their way to an NFC North crown. That was largely thanks to their offense, led by all-world quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers drafted their potential quarterback of the future in the first round this year, and that seemed to motivate Rodgers to put up otherworldly numbers — including 48 touchdowns against just five interceptions. A truly special season.

The Rams, meanwhile, enter with their quarterback situation muddled. John Wolford, who started last week against Seattle, suffered a neck injury early in the game and has been ruled out of Saturday’s contest. Regular starter Jared Goff took his place and guided the Rams to victory, but he too has been battling an injury — having just had thumb surgery on his throwing hand. The presence of all-world defensive lineman Aaron Donald will keep the Packers offense in check to at least some small degree. But still, Goff and the Rams will need to light up the scoreboard in a big way if they are to continue on to the NFC championship game.

Kickoff is shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston have the call. The action can be streamed free with a cable subscription on pc, cell phone, or tablet via the Fox Sports site. The Fox Sports app can be downloaded via both the iTunes store, and the Google Play store.

