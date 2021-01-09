How to Watch NFL Playoffs Wild Card Game — Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts Live Stream Online

For the first time since 1996, the Buffalo Bills are hosting a home playoff game. They, along with the Indianapolis Colts, will open the 2021 postseason in Orchard Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Bills had a magical season at 13-3 behind third-year quarterback Josh Allen. The 2018 top-10 pick took a giant leap this year — posting MVP-caliber numbers to help lead Buffalo to an AFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Bills offense has been prolific, putting up 31.3 points per game, tops in the AFC. But the defense has been stout in its own right. Bottom line: the Bills are going to be a very tough out this postseason.

That won’t stop the Indianapolis Colts from trying. The Colts can actually thank the Bills for helping them even make the playoffs — as a Week 17 Buffalo victory over Miami helped Indianapolis secure the last Wild Card spot at 11-5. They did, however, narrowly miss out on an AFC South title — earning them a very tough assignment to open the playoffs. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers has had a strong season under center — tossing for more than 4,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. He and his teammates will need to light up the scoreboard Saturday if they are to hang with the prolific Bills offense.

And for the first time this season, the Bills are being permitted to have fans in attendance. Nearly 7,000 spectators — all of whom will have been tested for Covid-19 prior to entry — will be on hand for the big game.

Kickoff is shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis have the call. The game can be streamed via CBS All Access, which is a pay subscription service. However, users can sign up for a one-week free trial via this link.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]