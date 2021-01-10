How to Watch NFL Playoffs Wild Card Game — Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Live Stream Online

NFL Wild Card weekend concludes with a terrific division rivalry matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns live on Sunday night from Heinz Field.

These two teams met just last week, and the Browns prevailed 24-22 to secure their spot in the postseason. But for a number of reasons, Sunday’s matchup figures to be very different.

The Steelers, after a 10-0 start to the season, sputtered to the finish line — dropping four of their last six. Still, the fast start gave them enough cushion to have already locked up the AFC North crown prior to Week 17, allowing them to rest quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. But Big Ben will be back under center for the Steelers on Sunday night, and the two-time Super Bowl champion signal caller will undoubtedly give his squad a boost.

And on the other side, Cleveland’s preparations have been hampered by a Covid-19 outbreak. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joel Bitonio, and safety Ronnie Harrison, are among those who will have to miss the game for coronavirus-related reasons. Nonetheless, it will be a joyous night for long-suffering fans of one of the league’s most futile franchises — who will get to see their team take the field in a playoff game for the first time in 18 years.

