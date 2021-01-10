How to Watch NFL Playoffs Wild Card Game — Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream Online

Here, quite simply, is the game of the weekend.

Two AFC teams with designs on making a serious playoff run are set to battle in Nashville on Sunday afternoon — as the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans play host to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans are looking to improve upon last year’s postseason, in which they reached the final four, but went down to the eventual champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. They posted an 11-5 mark, and have reason to believe they are peaking at the right time — having won five of seven to close out the season.

One of those five victories came at the hands of the Ravens — who came up short in their Nov. 22 meeting, losing a 30-24 contest in overtime. Another loss followed, and Baltimore, 6-5 at the time, appeared to be in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason. But they reeled off five straight to score a bid. And now, one of the preseason favorites in the AFC is in position to go after the Lombardi trophy. To get to the Super Bowl, though, they will likely have to win three straight road games.

Kickoff is shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, with a simulcast on ABC, and several other networks in the Disney family. Monday Night Football’s announce team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese will have the call. You stream it online free with a cable subscription via the ESPN app on your pc, phone, or tablet. The ESPN app can be downloaded from Apple’s iTunes Store, and the Google Play Store.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]