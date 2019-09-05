Football fans rejoice. It’s one of the truly special days of the year.

Yes, the NFL — which left us in February following a Bowl that was decidedly less than Super between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams — is back to dominate our Sundays for the next five months. Of course, it also is a major presence in our Thursdays too. And that begins with the season opener between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

The last time the defending NFC North champions took the field in the Windy City, Cody Parkey put his name right next to Steve Bartman’s in Chicago sports infamy with a frustratingly close but missed field goal try which would have given the Bears a playoff win over Philadelphia. Parkey is no longer on the team, but quarterback Mitch Trubisky and linebacker Khalil Mack are among those who returning to give Chicago a serious chance to contend in the NFC.

Their great rivals, the Green Bay Packers, figure to be one of their biggest obstacles. Green Bay has some holes, but with the legendary Aaron Rodgers under center, are always a threat to contend.

Strap in and enjoy the ride. The NFL is back.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have the call. The action will be streamed live on the NBC Sports website, and can also be streamed on mobile devices via the NBC Sports app. The app can be downloaded via Apple’s iTunes Store and the Google Play Store. A cable subscription is required for the NBC Sports stream.

[photo via Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com