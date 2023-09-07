How to Watch NFL Season Kickoff: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

We have reached the first Thursday after Labor Day, which, for millions of Americans, means one thing: the NFL season is here. Kicking off the 2023-24 season are the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions in what’s sure to be an intriguing matchup between the reigning champions and a team on the rise.

The Chiefs narrowly edged the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to claim their second championship in four seasons. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also named Super Bowl MVP.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Chiefs look to establish themselves as a dynasty by becoming the first time to win back-to-back championships since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. The trio of Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and tight end Travis Kelce are all back, meaning the team has as good a chance as anyone else in the league at winning it all this season. On Thursday night however, the team will likely be without Kelce as he recovers from a knee hyperextension. Additionally, star defensive lineman Chris Jones is currently holding out for a major contract and the team will head into the season without its 2022 sack leader.

The Lions look to build on the momentum from last season to win the NFC North for the first time since 1993. After a slow start to the 2022 season that saw the Lions go 1-6 in their first seven games, the team suddenly put it all together and finished 9-8. For Lions fans, the final win of the season was the sweetest of all. The team beat the Green Bay Packers to eliminate them from playoff contention in what would end up being Aaron Rodgers’ final game as a Packer. Quarterback Jared Goff is the Lions’ lead signal caller, and his supporting cast includes rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and budding star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Kickoff for the season opener is set for 8:20 p.m. Thursday night. Although Thursday Night Football will primarily be on Amazon Prime Video, the season opener will be broadcast by NBC with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth. The game can be watched on NBC on cable as well as on NBC.com, NBCSports.com, and Peacock Premium.

