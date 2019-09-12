An intriguing NFC South divisional matchup is on tap for the Week 2 NFL opener on Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Bank of America for a showdown under the lights, with both clubs looking to get in the win column for the first time this season.

Carolina already squandered a home date by losing narrowly to the defending NFC champion Rams. Now, with a hard schedule ahead of them, it’s imperative for them to take advantage of this short week game at home. Scoring points wasn’t the problem for Cam Newton and company in Week 1, as the Panthers offense put up 27 against the stout Rams defense. But they struggled on the other side of the ball, giving up 30, and it cost them the victory.

The Bucs, in their first game under new coach Bruce Arians, struggled — falling 31-17 to the 49ers. It would certainly be a blow to the new regime to start 0-2. The Bucs will look to avoid that fate against a tough division rival on the road Thursday night.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call. You can watch the action via Fubo TV.

