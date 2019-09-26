A fantastic NFC matchup with high stakes kicks off Week 4 in the NFL on Thursday night — as the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field.

For the Packers, it’s a chance to continue their terrific start to the 2019 campaign. Despite the fact that the Green Bay offense has been somewhat quiet, the Packers have opened the season 3-0 — with wins over division rivals Minnesota and Chicago to boot. The Green Bay offense doesn’t figure to stay quiet for long, though. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center, the Packers figure to light up the scoreboard soon enough.

If there’s such a thing as a must-win game in Week 4, the Eagles — widely thought to be the BFC East favorites coming into the season — are facing it on Thursday night. A loss would drop them to 1-3. And after a game against the woeful Jets next Sunday, the Eagles schedule gets extremely difficult — with three straight road games against the Vikings, Cowboys and Bills (8-1 combined), plus a home date soon after against New England. So in an NFC where a number of teams have gotten off to fast starts, it would behoove the Eagles to avoid a 1-3 start.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call. You can watch the action via Fubo TV.

